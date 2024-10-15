Kamran Ghulam set for 'strong performance' in Test debut against England

Kamran Ghulam excited for the second Test against England. —PCB

Kamran Ghulam expressed excitement after being selected in the lineup for the second Test against England.

The player is set to make his Test debut today (Tuesday) against England at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

“I'm extremely thrilled to make my debut for Pakistan; I can't express my joy. It's every cricketer's dream to play for his national team,” Ghulam said in an interview posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The right-handed batter shared that he had initially come for a fitness test and was hopeful of being selected this time.

Stating further, he revealed that his family was thrilled by the news.

“I informed my family, and they were very happy to hear about my selection to the team,” he said.

Reflecting on his journey, Ghulam credited the domestic cricket for his development, mentioning that investing 14-15 years had brought him to this point.

“Playing against various bowlers that too in different conditions in domestic cricket gives you valuable experience,” he stated.

Adding on, the 29-year-old revealed that he took the club matches as a challenge.

It is worth noting that Ghulam is confident that he’ll be named in the national team in the near future.

Meanwhile, when Azhar Mehmood informed him about his selection, Ghulam felt immense joy.

“I’ve waited a long time for this moment. Everyone dreams of a perfect debut, and I hope mine will be memorable,” he added.

Following his selection, Ghulam urged the young cricketers to not lose hope and stay focused on hard work.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is currently facing England in the second Test against England in Multan.