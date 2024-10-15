PAK vs ENG: Pakistan score 79-2 at lunch on day one of second Test

Pakistan will be resuming their first innings after lunch. —PCB

Pakistan have scored 79-2 at lunch on first day of second Test in Multan on Tuesday.

The match will commence after a half an hour’s lunch break.

The first day kicked off with Pakistan winning the toss and opting to bat first against the Ben Stokes and Co.

Abdullah Shafique (7) and Saim Ayub started the innings as the opening batters.

However, Shafique couldn’t stand for long and was dismissed in the 7.3 overs by Jack Leach.

Coming at two, the skipper, Shan Masood, left the ground after making three runs off seven balls.

It is to remind that in the first Test, Masood scored the most runs, making 151 in the first innings.

The match will resume with Saim Ayub (40) and Kamran Ghulam (29) on crease.

Pakistan Playing XI:

Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (captain), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan and Zahid Mehmood

England Playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wk), Brydon Carse, Matt Potts, Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir