Ex-England captain criticises Babar Azam’s exclusion from mid-series

Former England captain Nasser Hussain criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the board announced the exclusion of the former skipper Babar Azam from the second Test against England.

It is to be noted that the second Test between the Men in Green and the Three Lions is scheduled to take place today (Tuesday) in Multan.

The former English captain highlighted the inconsistency of the board, which makes it hard to predict the future of the national team.

In regard to this he stated that there have been significant changes in the team, adding that constant upheaval hinders long-term planning.

“Pakistan has seen the replacement of 27 selectors, frequent changes in board heads, and the shifting of team captains, which has disrupted stability within the organisation,” he said. "No institution can succeed with such frequent changes."

Continuing his conversation, the 56-year-old expressed dissatisfaction with the exclusion of the star batter Babar Azam.

He said: “After witnessing just one poor performance, how can you exclude someone in the mid of the series. Also, such decisions should be taken either before or after the series ends.”

“The issue is not with Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, or Naseem Shah. The real problem is with how Pakistan cricket is being run," Hussain said.

Moreover, the commentator wasn’t happy with the Pakistan cricket repeatedly making decisions that are detrimental to its progress.