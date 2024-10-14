PAK vs ENG: Third test to be held at Rawalpindi, say sources

Rawalpindi confirmed as the third Test venue. —AFP

The third Test between Pakistan and England will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, sources told Geo News on Monday.

According to sources, the rumours of shifting the venue back to Multan were baseless. In this regard, arrangements have been made in Rawalpindi for the fixture.

It is worth noting that the fixture is set to kick off on October 24.

Meanwhile, Shan Masood's side will be facing the Three Lions tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Considering the lineup, English captain Ben Stokes is making a comeback in the side after missing the first Test due to hamstring injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.

In addition, Seamer Matthew Potts has also been named in the playing 11 for the first time since August, with Gus Atkinson and Chris Woakes rested for the match.

For Pakistan, Kamran Ghulam is set to make his Test debut in the second Test after playing 59 first-class matches and scoring 4,377 runs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s star batters, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah are excluded from the squad announced on Sunday.

PCB revealed that the squad of the second Test is also finalised for the third Test as well.



Pakistan squad:

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Haseebullah (wicketkeeper), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Nauman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, and Zahid Mahmood.