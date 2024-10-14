Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis named ICC Men's Player of the Month

Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis plays a shot during the second day of the second Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on September 27, 2024. — AFP

Sri Lankan all-rounder Kamindu Mendis has been named the Men's Player of the Month for September 2024 by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for scoring 451 runs from his four Test matches last month, whereas, England's Tammy Beaumont won the same title in women's category who smashed 279 runs in five outings.

Mendis continued a record-breaking streak in Test cricket during September to win the title, while Beaumont starred in England's short format success in Ireland to secure the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award.



Both players win their respective accolades for the second time — Mendis having previously won in March 2024, with Beaumont backing up her other previous award in February 2021.

The Sri Lankan all-rounder won from fellow nominees Travis Head of Australia and compatriot Prabath Jayasuriya, while Beaumont overcame Ireland's Aimee Maguire and UAE's Esha Oza to win September's prize.

According to the ICC statement, Mendis' win also caps a fruitful period for Sri Lankan cricketers in the monthly award, following Dunith Wellalage and Harshitha Samarawickrama's success in August.

The 26-year-old has been in red-hot form in the longest format throughout 2024 and continued his fine progress with another landmark month at the crease for Sri Lanka.

Mendis registered 451 runs at an average of 90.20 from his four Tests last month, spanning crucial ICC World Test Championship series in England and subsequently on home soil against New Zealand.

Scores of 74 and 64 were standout moments in Mendis' September contests in England, but he left his best performances as Sri Lanka overcame New Zealand at his hometown of Galle — first striking a brilliant 114 on the opening day of the first Test on a challenging surface, and then going one better with a composed 182 in the innings victory in the second encounter.

His mammoth innings in the second Test meant Mendis became the first player to pass fifty in each of his first eight Tests, and the fastest batter in 75 years to reach 1,000 Test runs.

After winning the title, Mendis said: "I am honoured to be once again chosen as the ICC Men's Player of the Month, and this accolade brings me immense happiness and pride, as I believe all the hard work that was put into becoming the player that I am today is starting to pay off and being recognized consistently in the global stage."

"This recognition gives me further strength to continue my good work on the cricketing field and aspire for bigger achievements, thus helping my team win games and bring glory to our country and happiness to our fans."

This undated photo shows England’s Tammy Beaumont celebrating reaching her half century. — Reuters/File

ICC Women's Player of the Month Beaumont smashed 279 runs from her five outings against Ireland in September, highlighting her credentials as one of England's most fearsome short format batters.

A subdued performance in the first contest was corrected in the match that followed, with Beaumont's explosive array of stroke play on show in a dazzling 150 from 139 balls atop the order.

With the series won, Beaumont struck another half-century in the final ODI before scores of 27 and 40 came in the T20I series in which the honours were shared.

The win sees Beaumont become the first English winner of the Women's Player of the Month award since Maia Bouchier won back in March.

Reacting to her award win, she said: "Thank you to everyone who voted for me as ICC Women's Player of the Month for September. It was a great tour in Ireland with an inexperienced England team and it was really nice to contribute personally."

"I saw firsthand how well Aimee Maguire bowled for Ireland and she fully deserved the nomination. Congratulations to Esha Oza too."

Mendis and Beaumont won following a vote conducted among global fans registered at the cricket council's website and a specialist panel comprising ICC Hall of Famers, former international players, and media representatives.