PAK vs ENG: Ben Stokes returns as PCB, ECB announce playing XI of second Test

Ben Stokes named in the second Test against Pakistan. —AFP

Pakistan and England will be facing each other in the second Test on Tuesday at the Multan Cricket Stadium.



As the series is scheduled to be held tomorrow (Tuesday), the sides announced their playing XI for the fixture.

It is worth noting that the English captain Ben Stokes is making a comeback in the side after missing the first Test due to hamstring injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.

Pakistan's Playing XI in the second Test against England. —PCB

Stokes suffered injury in August while playing in The Hundred, and Ollie Pope acted as a stand-in captain in his absence in the first Test against the Men in Green.



In addition, Seamer Matthew Potts has also been named in the playing 11 for the first time since August, with Gus Atkinson and Chris Woakes rested for the match.

For Pakistan, Kamran Ghulam is set to make his Test debut in the second Test after playing 59 first-class matches and scoring 4,377 runs.

England, who beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first test, will conclude the series with a third match in Rawalpindi from Oct. 24.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s star batters, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah are excluded from the squad announced on Sunday.

Pakistan Playing XI:

Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (captain), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan and Zahid Mehmood

England Playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wk), Brydon Carse, Matt Potts, Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir