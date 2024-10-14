Pakistani athletes give remarkable performances at Chicago Marathon 2024

Muhammad Amin Nadeem Mukaty stands out as fastest Pakistani amid field of 50,000 participants

By Faizan Lakhani
October 14, 2024
KARACHI: Pakistani athletes put on a stellar show at the 2024 Chicago Marathon, with many delivering standout performances amid a field of over 50,000 participants.

Leading the Pakistani contingent was Muhammad Amin Nadeem Mukaty, who finished the marathon in an impressive 2:44:32, placing 761st overall among more than 50,000 runners — making him the fastest Pakistani at this year's event.

He was followed by Syed Sadiq Hussain Shah, who completed the race in 2:52:24, and Nizar Nayani, a Pakistani-American, who clocked 2:53:26. Another strong performer, Shehryar Khursheed, finished in 2:57:22, breaking the 3-hour barrier.

Among the Pakistani women participants, Sara Tahoor Lodhi emerged as the fastest, hitting 3:45:54. She was followed by Semeena Khan, who made it in 3:52:47, and Nadia Rehman, who clocked 4:14:44.

The performance of Pakistani runners at the Chicago Marathon marks a significant milestone for the country's presence in athletics.

Results

    • Syed Sadiq Hussain Shah: 2:52:24
    • Nizar Nayani: 2:53:26
    • Shehryar Khursheed: 2:57:22
    • Muhammad Shah: 3:07:15
    • Ayaz Abdulla: 3:14:57
    • Bilal Ehsan: 3:16:36
    • Omer Asif Siddiqui: 3:22:08
    • Miqdad Mohammed: 3:31:33
    • Hamid Butt: 3:34:20
    • Shahrukh Qureshi: 3:45:06
    • Sara Tahoor Lodhi: 3:45:54
    • Semeena Khan: 3:52:47
    • Fahad Qureshi: 3:53:08
    • Muhammad Majeed: 3:58:37
    • Faizan Shakeel: 4:02:29
    • Saif Ullah: 4:13:01
    • Nadia Rehman: 4:14:44
    • Khalid Sheikh: 4:15:18
    • Radya Anwer: 4:20:10
    • Ahfaz Mustafa: 4:25:45
    • Nadia Karnani: 4:38:25
    • Iqura Khan: 4:45:23
