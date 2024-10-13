Women's T20 World Cup: England outclass Scotland with impressive 10-wicket win

The English cricket team celebrating a wicket fall against Scotland at Sharjah during the Women's T20 World Cup. - ICC

England raced towards a target of 110 runs against Scotland, with openers Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt-Hodge scoring fifties at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday.



Heather Knight's side chased the target in just 10 overs with Bouchier smashing 13 fours in her 62* from 34 balls and Wyatt-Hodge hitting an aggressive 51* from just 26 deliveries.

Earlier, the Scottish women won the toss and opted to bat first in their first-ever T20I encounter with the English team.

They got off to a balanced start but the opening pair Sarah Bryce and Saskia Horley failed to up the run-rate, scoring just 38 in eight overs.

The stand was broken when Horley was dismissed by Nat Sciver-Brun after scoring 13 off 23.

Their skipper, Kathryn Bryce, added 33 off 28 with four boundaries and was aided by her sister Sarah Bryce who scored 27 from 31 and later on, the captain was joined by Ailsa Lister who scored 11 from 14.

The English bowlers kept the momentum going and the Scottish batters kept returning to the dugout with the innings ending at 109/6.

Playing XIs

England: Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (capt), Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell

Scotland: Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce (capt), Alisa Lister, Megan McColl, Darcey Carter, Lorna Jack-Brown, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Abtaha Maqsood, Olivia Bell