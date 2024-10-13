Pakistani sisters shine at Hungary Open Junior Squash Championship

Pakistan's Mehwish Ali (L) and her sister Mahnoor Ali. - Author

Three Pakistani sisters made headlines at the Hungary Open Junior Squash Championship, with two of them clinching titles in their respective age categories and the third finishing as a runner-up.

Mehwish Ali, competing in the Under-17 category, dominated her competition in the 1-3 group, winning both of her matches to secure the title.

Mehwish's standout performance came in her second game, where she defeated Hungary's top seed, Tamara Pescarescu, with a convincing score line of 11-5, 11-2, 11-2.

Earlier in the tournament, she had outclassed Brigitta Kovacs, the 2nd seeded Hungarian player, further cementing her dominance.

This marks Mehwish's second consecutive junior title, showcasing her growing prominence on the international squash circuit.

In the Under-13 category, Mahnoor Ali followed in her sister’s footsteps by claiming the title.

Mahnoor defeated top-seeded Hungarian player Krisztina Kun with an overwhelming scoreline of 11-1, 11-1, 11-0. Her aggressive play left her opponent with no answers, as she cruised to victory and added another title to the family’s tally.

However, the third sister, Sehrish Ali, narrowly missed out on the Under-15 title. She finished second after a hard-fought final against France's Cassy Lincou.

Despite putting up a strong effort, Sehrish was unable to overcome Linco’s skill and resilience, losing 18-20, 6-11, 3-11.

The Ali sisters' achievements have brought pride to Pakistan’s squash community, as they continue to demonstrate their potential at the international level.