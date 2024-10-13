PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi excluded from remaining Tests

PCB have dropped several star batters from the lineup against England in the second Test. — PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have unveiled their 16-member squad for the forthcoming Test match against England, dropping several star batters from the lineup.

The second Test between the two teams is set to take place from October 15-19 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Former white-ball skipper Babar Azam, pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed have been rested for the upcoming game.

Meanwhile, Abrar Ahmed, who is recovering from dengue fever, remains unavailable for selection.

It stated that the four players have been replaced by Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, fast bowler Mohammad Ali, off-spinner Sajid Khan and all uncapped Kamran Ghulam.

Noman Ali and Zahid Mehmood, who were initially part of the original first Test squad but were subsequently released, have also been included in the 16-player squad, the PCB added.

The PCB said that the same squad had been finalised for the third Test match as well, which will be played in Multan and Rawalpindi on 15 and 24 October, respectively.

Speaking to the media after the squad announcement, member of the men's national selection committee Aqib Javed said:

"Selecting the squad for the upcoming Tests against England has been a challenging task for the selectors. We’ve had to carefully consider current player form, the urgency to bounce back in the series and Pakistan’s demanding 2024-25 international schedule."

He said that the decision to rest Babar and other key players has been made in the best interest of Pakistan cricket and its players.

“We are confident that this break from international cricket will help these players regain their fitness, confidence and composure, ensuring they return in top shape for future challenges," Javed added.

The former cricketer went on to say that Babar, Shaheen, Naseem and Sarfaraz remain some of "our finest talents with much more to contribute to Pakistan cricket".

He expressed commitment to support the cricketers during this period so they can come back even stronger.

Speaking about those who have been included in the squad, Javed said that they now have the chance to showcase their skills against a formidable England side.

"We believe they will rise to the occasion and make the most of this opportunity in the remaining two Tests," he added.

Pakistan squad:

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Haseebullah (wicketkeeper), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Nauman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, and Zahid Mahmood.