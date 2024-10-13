Former selector Wahab Riaz defends Usama Mir amid NOC controversy

Wahab Riaz criticises Usman Wahla over handling of NOC. — LinkedIn/UsmanWahla/Reuters

Former Pakistan team selector Wahab Riaz has criticised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director Usman Wahla over the handling of the no objection certificates (NOCs) for players.

The former player claimed that the Pakistani bowler Usama Mir made multiple attempts to contact Wahla for the NOC, but his requests were not catered.

In regard to this, the former pacer stated: "Usman Wahla overlooked Usama Mir’s request."

Wahla denied the allegations, saying, "I have spoken to Usama Mir about this matter. These one-sided accusations are not accurate."

However, Riaz stood firm on his claims and threatened the director of showing the evidence.

"Screenshots and emails don’t lie. I will reveal the full story. I have a lot to say, but I only answered the question that was asked," he replied. "If anyone denies this, I will provide all the evidence."

Previously, the leg-break bowler was not selected in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

In retaliation, the 28-year-old directly messaged PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

In his message to Naqvi, Mir mentioned taking the most wickets in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine.

In addition, he requested permission to play the competition in England to which they initially agreed, stating that a NOC would be issued.

The player travelled to England but did not receive a NOC to feature.

Meanwhile, the dispute between Riaz and Wahla continues as both sides stands by their statements.