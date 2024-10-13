Ashab Irfan wins Mile-High 360 Classic title in all-Pakistani final

Ashab Irfan defeats Asim Khan in the final match of the Mile High 360 Classic tournament. —Author

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan has won the Mile High 360 Classic squash tournament in Denver, US, after a tough 112-minute battle against fellow Pakistani, Asim Khan.

The final went to five games, each showcasing a close contest between the two.

In the first game, Ashab came out strong, narrowly winning 15-13 after several intense rallies.



However, Khan fought back in the second game, adjusting his tactics to win 11-8, level the score.

Khan kept the pressure on in the third game, taking it 11-9 with sharp play, putting him ahead. But Irfan wasn’t ready to give up.

He regrouped in the fourth game, winning 11-8 to force a fifth and final game.

The deciding game was tight, but Irfan managed to edge Khan 11-9, claiming the $15,000 championship, with a final score of 15-13, 8-11, 9-11, 11-8, and 11-9.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Asim outplayed fellow Pakistani Noor Zaman in a dramatic five-game contest, coming from two games down to win 6-11, 8-11, 14-12, 11-9, 11-2 in 96 minutes.

In the other semi-final, Ashab cruised to a 3-0 victory over England’s third-seeded Tom Walsh, winning 11-8, 11-7, 11-3 in 46 minutes.