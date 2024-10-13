PAK vs ENG: Selectors mulling 'resting' Babar Azam for second Test

Babar Azam gestures during the second day of the first Test match. —AFP

The Pakistan team selectors are mulling resting former white-ball skipper Babar Azam for upcoming second Test match against England, which is slated to be played in Multan from October 15 to 19, sources told Geo News on Sunday.

Both teams are set to practice for the match later on today at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Insiders said the suggestion to rest "out-of-form" Azam has been given due to his below-the-par performance in the first Test match with the English side.



The much-acclaimed right-handed batter struggled to score big in both innings of the first Test. In the second innings on Thursday, Azam scored only five runs for the team.

There are several changes expected in the Pakistani squad, while the announcement of the squad is yet to be made.



Insiders revealed that left arm spinner Noman Ali and off-spinner Sajid Khan are being considered to be named in the squad.



Following Pakistan faced a disappointing defeat against England by 47 runs, the PCB is expected to appoint a new red-ball skipper.

The sources further reveal that the incumbent Test captain Shan Masood will not be leading the forthcoming Test series against South Africa, scheduled to take place from December 26 till 30.

In addition, Pakistan’s wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha are the potential candidates expected to lead the Test team.