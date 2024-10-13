PAK vs ENG: Noman Ali, Sajid Khan likely to be included in squad of second Test

Noman Ali (L) and Sajid Khan (R) are being considered for the second Test against England. —PCB/AFP

As the second Test is just around the corner, Pakistan are expected to include two spinners to the squad for the match scheduled to begin on October 15 in Multan Cricket Stadium.

Insiders revealed that left arm spinner Noman Ali and off-spinner Sajid Khan are being considered in this regards.

It may be noted that leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed is going to miss the second Test as he fell ill and is currently undergoing treatment.

Sources further stated that a fast bowler or batter could be dropped for the second Test to accommodate the spinners.

The selection of playing XI is still in talks between the Pakistan team management and the selection committee and the final lineup for the second Test in Multan is expected to be confirmed by Sunday morning.

On Friday, Pakistan faced a humiliating defeat in the first Test against England by an innings and 47 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium.



In order to stay in the tournament, the Shan Masood-led side must perform well, as their previous performance has badly affected their rankings, with Pakistan now ranked No. 9.