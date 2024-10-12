37 Pakistan-origin athletes to feature in Chicago Marathon 2024

Pakistani runners who will participate in Chicago Marathon 2024. — Supplied

At least 37 Pakistan-origin athletes will be participating in Chicago Marathon 2024 — one of the six well-known races in the world — on Sunday (tomorrow).



Thousands of runners will be participating in the race. Of the 37 Pakistan-origin athletes, 12 are from Pakistan, seven from United Kingdom, 11 from United States, two each from Norway, Canada and United Arab Emirates and one from Austria.



More than 50,000 runners will participate in the 46th Bank of America Chicago Marathon on the streets of Chicago with over one million spectators.



The Chicago Marathon will start from the Grant Park at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Monroe Street and the finish line for the race is located in Grant Park on Columbus Drive, just south of Balbo Drive.

The race will extend past just the downtown area to run through 29 neighborhoods and down some of Chicago's most iconic streets. The racers will cover the 26.2-mile trek and run across six of the Chicago River's bridges.

Earlier, more than 15 Pakistani runners participated in the 50th edition of the Berlin Marathon which took place last month.

Among the participants were accomplished athletes such as Pakistani-US runners Dr Salman Khan and Ahmad Uzair, who committed to showcasing their endurance on one of the world's most prestigious marathon courses.



Event schedule — PST

Wheelchair (Men's) 5:20pm

Wheelchair (Women's) 5:21pm

Handcycle 5:23pm

Wave 1 (corrals A-E) 5:30pm

Wave 2 (corrals F-J) 6pm

Wave 3 (corrals K-N) 6:35pm