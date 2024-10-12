PCB chief 'convenes emergency huddle' to discuss team performance, future plan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi called an emergency meeting on Sunday (tomorrow) to discuss the future action plan and the current performance of the Green Shirts, sources told Geo News on Saturday.



According to sources, all the mentors and members of the selection committee have been called to the meeting wherein long-term policy related to the future will be discussed.

Moreover, the higher-ups will also deliberate over the team's recent poor performance and future action plan, said the sources.

The development comes against the Men in Green's poor performance in the recent events including Shan Masood-led side's baffling defeat against England where the latter secured innings and 47-run victory on the fifth day of the first Test in Multan.

During the match, despite scoring 556 runs in the first innings, the national side found themselves under the gun trailing England by 115 runs at the end of the fourth day and subsequently crumbled under pressure on the final day.

Following the below-par performance, Pakistan plummeted to rock-bottom in the World Test Championship 2023-25 points table. They now rank nine — the last spot at the table — with the Shan Masood team winning only two games and losing the six out of the eight played.

Earlier, Bangladesh completed a 2-0 whitewash against Pakistan after defeating them in the Test series on their home ground, achieving a historical milestone.