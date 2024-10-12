Sri Lanka seek to match success in West Indies T20s

Sri Lanka men's cricket team. — AFP/File

DAMBULLA: After celebrating victories in Test and ODIs, Sri Lanka hope to extend their run of success to T20s, with their first showdown against the West Indies set to begin Sunday.

Sri Lanka ended a 27-year dry spell by winning an ODI series against India, celebrated a Test victory in England after a decade, and notched their first series win over New Zealand since 2009.

The West Indies are third in the global T20 rankings, while Sri Lanka languish at a modest eighth.

But a series win could shake things up, with the first of three opening at home at Dambulla.

"We've turned the tide in Test and ODI cricket, and now it's high time to bring that same fire to T20s," skipper Charith Asalanka told reporters.

"If you look at our recent series, we've been playing below par. We've tweaked a few strategies and are rebuilding the squad with an eye on the next World Cup in two years."

'Golden opportunity'

Sri Lanka confirmed the return of hard-hitting middle-order batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa, marking his comeback since January 2022, roped in as a replacement for former captain Dasun Shanaka.

"Bhanuka's the kind of guy who can clear the ropes at will, especially in those crunch death overs," Asalanka said. "He's got a wealth of T20 experience, and can keep his cool when the heat is on."

The remaining two T20s against the West Indies, also at Dambulla, will be played on October 15 and 17.

The T20 series will be followed by a three-match ODI series at Pallekele.

They face a depleted West Indies, who are missing key batters like Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, all-rounder Andre Russell, and spin ace Akeal Hosein.

Despite their depleted roster, West Indies captain Rovman Powell radiated confidence.

"We're a solid T20 team," he said.

"We've got two T20 World Cups under our belt, and we're always aiming higher," he added.

"Our strength lies in our power hitters, and we're banking on them. In this format, it is adapt or perish — the team that catches on quickly has the edge."

With Sri Lanka set to co-host the next T20 World Cup alongside India, Powell said it was key to learn the conditions — even though the big event is two years away.

"This series is a golden opportunity to acclimatise," he said. "Sri Lanka is no pushover; they play fierce cricket. It´ll give us a good gauge of where we stand and what to expect."