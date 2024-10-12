Referee Martinez reveals Ronaldo’s ‘true colours’ after heated argument

Cristiano Ronaldo while arguing with Said Martinez. —AFP

Honduran referee Said Martinez 'exposed' Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo after having a disappointing interaction with him during a Saudi Pro League match.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is very difficult due to his temperament, he is a very competitive person, which makes him feel there's a lot of injustice towards him, so he complains a lot,” he said.

These comments came after the referee disallowed two goals of the Portuguese forward.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Martinez opened up about the incident.

"We disallowed two goals for him, with VAR and everything, but there was a play that upset him because he felt he was fouled in attack, leading to a goal against them. They were losing,” he revealed.

Continuing further he added: "He stayed 10 meters away from me and said: 'It's always the same with your lot, you always think you're the stars, but we don't bring you here to be the stars, we are the stars,' in perfect Spanish. He started calmly but then got agitated and I just looked at him provocatively to see if he would get closer to me, but he didn't."

In addition, the Honduran Michael Oliver said that the UEFA Player of the Year made harsh comments over calling him up for confrontation in the half time.

"After checking the VAR, I asked him to come closer. Cristiano is Cristiano, and if he doesn't want to come, he won't. But he came over to where I was and I said to him: “You're a great player, but what you said at halftime isn't right. I respect you a lot, but we're here to do our job just like you are,”” Martinez stated.

Meanwhile, in a surprising turn of events, Martinez, 33 started praising Ronaldo over accepting his mistake.

Showing his true self, the Al Nassr’s captain said: 'Yes, you're right; it wasn't the right way to express myself. I apologise'. Indeed, he offered an apology and for the rest of the match, he didn't make any complaints, even delivering a stunning free-kick goal."

However, Ronaldo has smashed 66 goals and provided 18 assists in 73 games while representing Al Nassr.