Pakistan women’s football team receive last-minute NOC for SAFF Championship

KARACHI: In a last-minute decision, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the Pakistan Women’s National Football Team to participate in the SAFF Women’s Championship, scheduled from October 17 to 30 in Nepal.

The team received the clearance just three hours before their flight to Kathmandu, following previous refusals from the PSB.

The PSB had initially declined the NOC request, citing delays in the necessary documentation from the Normalisation Committee (NC) of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

The board had demanded the NC to submit the required paperwork to facilitate the NOC process. However, due to administrative issue, this wasn't followed and technicalities left the team in an uncertain scenario just days before the championship.

In a letter from the PSB, the board stated: “Based on the undertaking given by Mr. Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar, Member, Normali[s]ation Committee of Pakistan Football Federation, the Pakistan Sports Board has no objection on participation of Pakistan Women National Football Team to participate in SAFF Football Championship to be held in Nepal from 17th to 30th October, 2024.”

PSB sources claimed that the board’s decision to issue the NOC was driven by a commitment to support the athletes, despite the procedural shortcomings from the PFF. The sources noted that the PSB aimed to ensure the team's participation in the SAFF Championship, recognising the importance of international competition for the development of women's football in Pakistan.

The delay in NOC approval raised concerns about the team's ability to compete, as the event features teams from across South Asia, providing a significant platform for the players to showcase their skills and represent Pakistan.

The SAFF Women’s Championship is considered an important event for the growth of women's football in the region, and the team's participation underscores a renewed focus on empowering female athletes in Pakistan.

As the team prepares for their journey, they carry the hopes of a nation looking to improve its standing in international women's football. The PSB's intervention at the last moment highlights the ongoing challenges within the administrative structures governing sports in Pakistan but also reflects a willingness to prioritise athletes' needs amid bureaucratic delays.