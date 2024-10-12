Asim Khan, Ashab Irfan advance to Mile High 360 Squash Classic's final showdown

Ashab Irfan (L) and Asim Khan qualifies for Mile High 360 Squash Classic's final match. —Author

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Muhammad Asim Khan and Muhammad Ashab Irfan have secured their places in the final of the Mile High 360 Squash Classic after winning their semi-final matches earlier today (Saturday).

Asim outplayed fellow Pakistani Noor Zaman in a dramatic five-game contest, coming from two games down to win 6-11, 8-11, 14-12, 11-9, 11-2 in 96 minutes.

After losing the first two games, Asim staged a remarkable comeback, saving match points in the third game to stay alive before dominating the final two sets.

In the other semi-final, Ashab cruised to a 3-0 victory over England’s third-seeded Tom Walsh, winning 11-8, 11-7, 11-3 in 46 minutes.

Ashab’s aggressive play gave Walsh little opportunity to respond as he swiftly advanced to the final.

Earlier on Friday, Asim, seeded fifth, faced a challenging quarter-final against second seed Cesar Salazar of Mexico. After taking a 2-1 lead, Salazar retired in the fourth game, handing Asim victory with a final score of 12-10, 2-11, 11-7, and 11-0.

Similarly, in a standout performance, Ashab overcame top-seeded Canadian David Baillargeon in straight games. Irfan secured a commanding victory with scores of 11-6, 12-10, and 11-7.

Now, the final will feature an all-Pakistani clash between Asim and Ashab .