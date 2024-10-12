Asim Khan, Ashab Irfan advance to Mile High 360 Squash Classic's final showdown

By Faizan Lakhani
October 12, 2024
Ashab Irfan (L) and Asim Khan qualifies for Mile High 360 Squash Classic's final match. —Author

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Muhammad Asim Khan and Muhammad Ashab Irfan have secured their places in the final of the Mile High 360 Squash Classic after winning their semi-final matches earlier today (Saturday). 

Asim outplayed fellow Pakistani Noor Zaman in a dramatic five-game contest, coming from two games down to win 6-11, 8-11, 14-12, 11-9, 11-2 in 96 minutes. 

After losing the first two games, Asim staged a remarkable comeback, saving match points in the third game to stay alive before dominating the final two sets.

In the other semi-final, Ashab cruised to a 3-0 victory over England’s third-seeded Tom Walsh, winning 11-8, 11-7, 11-3 in 46 minutes. 

Ashab’s aggressive play gave Walsh little opportunity to respond as he swiftly advanced to the final.

Earlier on Friday, Asim, seeded fifth, faced a challenging quarter-final against second seed Cesar Salazar of Mexico. After taking a 2-1 lead, Salazar retired in the fourth game, handing Asim victory with a final score of 12-10, 2-11, 11-7, and 11-0.

Similarly, in a standout performance, Ashab overcame top-seeded Canadian David Baillargeon in straight games. Irfan secured a commanding victory with scores of 11-6, 12-10, and 11-7.

Now, the final will feature an all-Pakistani clash between Asim and Ashab .

