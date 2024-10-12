PAK vs ENG: Fitness assessments to be held ahead of second Test

Third Day of first Test match against England. —PPI

The Pakistani cricketers are likely to undergo some fitness tests ahead of the the second Test against England, which is scheduled to be held from October 15 to 19.

According to sources, players including Kamran Ghulam, Zahid Mahmood, Imam-ul-Haq, and Noman Ali have been called to Multan for these fitness assessments.

The tests are expected to be carried out later on Saturday, Geo News reported.

In Lahore, the leg break bowler Mahmood and left-handed batter were previously released from the squad for the first Test because they didn’t meet the fitness standards.

Meanwhile, leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed is also going to miss the second Test as he is currently receiving treatment from the hospital.

On Friday, Pakistan faced a humiliating defeat in the first Test against England by an innings and 47 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

It is worth noting that under the leadership of Masood, the team has now lost six consecutive Test fixtures, with 3-0 defeat against the Three Lions and previously 2-0 home whitewash by Bangladesh.

The consistent defeats in the Test series have resulted in Pakistan being spotted at No. 9.

Meanwhile, the Men in Green will be facing the Three Lions at the Multan Cricket Stadium in the later October.