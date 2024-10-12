ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan slips to ninth after disappointing performances

Pakistan's disappointing defeats negatively affected the rankings. —AFP

Pakistan’s defeat against England in the first Test posed a negative effect on the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship rankings.

Earlier on Friday, the Shan Masood-led side faced a setback by an innings and 47 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Despite scoring 556 runs in the first innings, the hosts faced trouble during the second innings, and ended up making 220 runs.

During the first innings, Pakistan’s skipper made 151 runs, Salman Agha staying till the end, scored 104 runs.

In addition, initiating the streak of century, Abdullah Shafique made 102 runs off 184 balls.

England, on the contrary, gave a commendable performance in the first innings, making 823 runs in reply to Pakistan’s first innings.

The standout performers for the visitors were Joe Root, scoring double century, and Harry Brook, who contributed a triple century.

Moreover, Agha Salman and Aamer Jamal contributed with their half centuries in the second innings.

ICC WTC Rankings 2023-25

ICC World Test Championship Rankings. —ICC

However, the consistent defeats in the Test series have resulted in Pakistan being spotted at No. 9.

Under the leadership of Masood, the team has now lost six consecutive Test fixtures, with 3-0 defeat against the Three Lions and previously 2-0 home whitewash by Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, as the ICC has unveiled the WTC 2023-25 points table, India is leading the table with 98 points, winning eight matches off 11. Followed by Australia with 90 points, winning eight off 12 fixtures.

In addition, Sri Lanka is spotted at the third position with 60 points from nine matches, while England is at fourth with 93 points.

Standing at number five, South Africa achieved 28 points after winning two matches off six, followed by the Black Caps with 36 points from eight matches.

However, the Masood-led side stands at nine, while Bangladesh are at seven and the West Indies are positioned at number eight. The Men in Green have won two matches off eight.

It is to be noted that Pakistan will be facing England once again in the second Test match scheduled to take place from October 15-19 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.