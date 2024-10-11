Pakistan hit rock-bottom in World Test Championship 2023-25 points table after England defeat

Pakistan's Aamer Jamal and Naseem Shah look dejected after losing the test in Multan as the English team mildly celebrates their win. - Reuters

Pakistan plummeted to rock-bottom in the World Test Championship 2023-25 points table after suffering a defeat against England by an innings and 45 runs on the final day of the first Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium.



The innings came to an end with the Shan Masood-led side making 220 all out within 54.5 overs.



Earlier in the first innings, Pakistan made 556 within 149 overs, with the skipper of the team Shan Masood scoring 151 runs, Salman Agha staying till the end of the innings and making 104 runs.

Pakistan were looking like they were leading in the contest that, however, changed when England came to bat and a historical partnership of Joe Root and Harry Brook destabilised the home side.

The pair went on to put up a 454-run stand, breaking a 57-year-old record set by Colin Cowdrey's and Peter May's 411.

Root's 262 and Brook's 317 led England to a historical 823/7 innings total — the fourth highest by any team in a Test match.

It all led to Pakistan losing the Test in Multan and further worsening their position at the WTC rankings.

Pakistan is now ranked nine — the last spot at the table — with the Shan Masood team winning only two games and losing the six out of the eight played.

The World Test Championship 2023-25 points table after Pakistan suffered a defeat against England. - ICC website

Masood and Co have only 16 points as eight of their points have been deducted. ICC dictates that points are deducted due to slow over rates in a game.

Furthermore, the cricketing body rules for the championship indicate that a win will be rewarded with 12 points, six points for teams if a match results in a tie and four if a match ends in a draw.

The top two teams at the points table will progress for the final played at Lord's in 2025 and as of now, India are ranked first with Australia taking the second spot.

With Pakistan's sixth consecutive defeat in a red-ball game, it is seeming less and less likely that the team will have a chance to play the final at the prestigious ground of Lord's.

Masood's men have another challenge coming their way as they have two play two more Tests against England with the second starting on October 15 in Multan.