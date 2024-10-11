Cassano reveals Ronaldo’s reaction after not making to top 10 footballers

Ronaldo expressing his dedication to the sport. —AFP

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused of flaunting his achievements in conversation with the Italian footballer Antonio Cassano.

The former Italian footballer claimed that the Al Nassr’s captain sent him a text with a list of all the trophies he has won, the goals he has scored, and the statistics from his career.



The claims came after the five-time Ballon d’Or was left out of the top 10 list of the greatest players of all time, compiled by Cassano.

In the list, he had mentioned the likes of Lionel Messi, Pele, and Diego Maradona but left out Ronaldo.

Appearing on The BSMT Podcast, hosted by Italian radio host Gianluca Gazzoli, the former Real Madrid star revealed that he believed that "Ronaldo is number one".

Then, he clarified that he was referring to the former Brazilian football legend who is the third-highest goal scorer for his national team and goes by the same name as the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner.

“I said Ronaldo is number one, the Brazilian. Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t make my top five, or even top ten, because for me the quality of a player is another thing," Cassano told Gazzoli, during the podcast.

The former Roma, AC Milan and Inter Milan star alleged that after his remarks, he got a text message from a number originating from Spain, listing all the trophies, goals and statistics Ronaldo has under his name.

"Then he (Ronaldo) sends me a voice note, telling me, 'You disrespected me, don't do anything like that again. You only scored 150 goals, you only won four trophies.' Perfect.

"So I answer him. I say, 'Dear Cristiano, listen to me. You think I disrespected you, I just don't like you as a player. What’s the problem?' He went to the trouble of messaging me, imagine."