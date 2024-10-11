Shan Masood’s captaincy 'at stake' following disappointing loss to England

Shan Masood's captaincy at stake. —AFP

LAHORE: The official announcement of the national selection committee has been scheduled to take place later on Friday, sources told Geo News.

As per the sources, the session is expected to involve some major announcements, including the appointment of a new captain for the Test cricket.

With Pakistan facing a disappointing defeat against England by 47 runs, the PCB is expected to appoint a new red-ball skipper.

The sources further reveal that Masood will not be leading the forthcoming Test series against South Africa, scheduled to take place from December 26 till 30.

In addition, Pakistan’s wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha are the potential candidates expected to lead the Test team.

Meanwhile, Pakistan suffered a defeat against England by an innings and 47 runs on the final day of the first Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Despite Masood scoring 151 runs in the first innings, the skipper is under scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the squad for the second Test is expected to be unveiled on Saturday with some significant changes.

Kamran Ghulam and Imam-ul-Haq are under consideration while Zahid Mahmood and Nouman Ali, who were previously released, may be recalled for this match.

It is worth noting that leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed might be unavailable for the second Test.

However, the second Test is scheduled to kick off on October 15 in Multan.

Meanwhile, taking the national selection committee into consideration, the PCB has announced the new selection committee on Friday, that includes Aleem Dar, Aqib Javed, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, and Hasan Cheema as voting members.