PAK vs ENG: England crush Pakistan, win by innings and 47 runs

England celebrating their innings victory against Pakistan. -PCB

Pakistan suffered a defeat to England by an innings and 47 runs on the final day of the first Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The innings came to an end with the Shan Masood-led side making 220 all out within 54.5 overs.

Salman Ali Agha (41) and Aamer Jamal (27) came to the crease as Pakistan resumed their second innings at 152/6 on the final day.

Aiming for a century, Agha was dismissed by lbw after making 63 runs off 84 deliveries, with the help of seven boundaries.

However, Jamal stayed till the end, making 55 runs after directing five shots towards the boundary.

Coming in at eight, Shaheen Shah Afridi wasn’t able to contribute enough, scoring 10 runs off 14 balls.

In addition, in the 54th over, the left-arm fast bowler was caught by Jack Leach, who delivered the second ball of the over.

The final player, Naseem Shah, playing alongside, Jamal scored six runs only after hitting a towering six.

Pope-led crushed the Men in Green after the right-arm fast bowler was stumped by the wicketkeeper Jamie Smith when Leach delivered the final ball of the 54th over.

The bowling side in the second innings gave an extraordinary performance, with Chris Woakes taking one wicket only, Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse bagging two wickets each, while Jack Leach solely dismissed four players on the final day of the first Test.

Earlier in the first innings, Pakistan made 556 within 149 overs, with the skipper of the team Shan Masood scoring 151 runs, Salman Agha staying till the end of the innings and making 104 runs.

In addition, initiating the streak of century, Abdullah Shafique made 102 runs off 184 balls.

Considering the bowling side, Chris Woakes, Shoaib Bashir, and Joe Root bagged one wicket each, Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse dismissed two players each, while Jack Leach took three wickets.

Previously on the third day, England played their first innings and declared the match after scoring 823/7.

In addition, Joe Root (262) and Harry Brook (317) contributed the most with extraordinary performance.

Taking seven wickets in total, Shaheen Afridi, Jamal, and Agha Salman bagged one wicket each while Naseem Shah and Saim Ayub took two wickets in the innings.

In the second innings, within 20 overs, Pakistan had lost half of their wickets including skipper Shan Masood who could only score 11 runs after his first innings heroics.

Severe trouble landed for Pakistan on the first ball of the inning on which Abdullah Safique was dismissed for a golden duck against veteran Chris Woakes.

Later on, the wickets of Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Mohammad Rizwan toppled in the next few overs, leaving Pakistan at 59/5.

This is the first time in cricket history that a team, after scoring more than 500 runs in a single innings of a Test match are defeated.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmad

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib