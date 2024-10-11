PCB set to add Azhar Ali, Aleem Dar to national selection committee

Pakistan Cricket Board expected to select new members for the selection committee. —PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to overturn the national selection committee, and the official announcement will be made in the near future, sources told Geo News on Friday.

As per sources, former cricketers, including Aqib Javed and ex-captain Azhar Ali are expected to be selected in the committee.

In addition, the right-handed batter Asad Shafiq will retain his position, while ex-ICC elite umpire Aleem Dar is likely to be named in the new committee.

The sources further reveal that the Hasan Cheema will be catering the selection team as a data analyst while Javed will be responsible to oversee other key matters of the committee.

Additionally, top-order batter Ali is likely to be tasked with youth development chores.

Meanwhile, the current selection committee consist of members such as the captain, head coach, Shafiq, and five non-voting members.

It is worth noting that two weeks ago, Muhammad Yousuf resigned from his position.

In regard to this, the new roles of the captain, head coach, and the non-voting five members in the new selection team is yet to be announced by the national board in the forthcoming week.