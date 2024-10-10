PAK vs ENG: Brook, Root unaware of partnership record

Harry Brook and Joe Root fist-bumping during day four of the first Test against Pakistan in Multan. - PCB

Triple century smasher against Pakistan, Harry Brook, says he and Joe Root did not know of the partnership record they broke on the fourth day of the Test in Multan.



England's inning was filled with records and stellar performances. However, one feat that stood out most is the 454-run stand of Root-Brook as it broke a 57-year-old record set by Colin Cowdrey's and Peter May's 411.

The milestone came to be as England declared their innings on 823/7 — also the fourth highest total in an innings in Test history.

Interestingly, Brook has conveyed that the pair did not know about the record.

"We asked each other what the record was," the triple centurion told BBC Test Match Special.

"We didn't know what it was."

The historical partnership brought a bunch of records including Brook becoming England's first triple centurion in 34 years. A score of 300 or more for England was last recorded by Graham Gooch in 1990.

At that time, it was the sixth triple hundred by an English batter, making Brook's triple hundred the seventh for the country.

Furthermore, the stand between the two batters was the highest partnership for the fourth wicket for any team and also the best in red-ball cricket's history by a pair batting away from home soil.

"I think we keep each other going," Root said.

"We have a good laugh out there together. We have played a lot of cricket together whether it be for Yorkshire or for England. He does make you laugh, sometimes without even trying. He's fun to play with,” former skipper of England said.

Brook added: "We didn't talk much at all.

"There was a fist pump in the middle. We were pretty tired — it was hot and tough work running between the wickets."

Brook has left such a significant impact with his historical 317 runs against Pakistan that England's former captain Nasser Hussain has termed him a combination of Root and Kevin Pietersen.

"Harry Brook has the shots of Kevin Pietersen and the rhythm and hunger of Joe Root," Hussain said on Sky Sports.

The former cricketer cum commentator also called Root one of England's “greatest players”, saying that Brook “is a combination of two of England greatest players”.