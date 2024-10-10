Nooh Butt secures title in Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship debut

Pakistan's top powerlifter, Nooh Butt, winner of Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship in 120kg category. - Author

KARACHI: Pakistan’s acclaimed weightlifter, Nooh Dastgir Butt, made a spectacular debut in powerlifting by securing the title of Commonwealth Champion in the 120kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship.

Butt delivered an impressive performance, winning three gold medals and one bronze in his first appearance at the powerlifting event.

He lifted a total of 860kg in the open category, claiming the championship title and establishing himself as a formidable competitor in the sport.

In addition to his overall triumph, Butt excelled in individual events, lifting 370kg in the squat to earn a gold medal, and securing another gold in the bench press with a lift of 210kg.

He also captured a bronze medal in the deadlift category, lifting 280kg.

This maiden appearance in powerlifting marks a significant milestone for Butt, who previously earned multiple medals in weightlifting.

Following differences with the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation, he transitioned to powerlifting, where he has already found success and brought pride to his country on an international stage.