Pakistani squash players advance to quarter-finals at Mile High 360 Squash Classic

Muhammad Asim Khan, Ashab Irfan and Noor Zaman have secured their spots in the final eight

By Faizan Lakhani
October 10, 2024
Pakistan's squash players Muhammad Asim Khan (L), Ashab Irfan and Noor Zaman. - Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistani squash players delivered standout performances at the Mile High 360 Squash Classic, advancing to the quarterfinals of the $15,000 event in Denver. Three players — Muhammad Asim Khan, Ashab Irfan, and Noor Zaman — have secured their spots in the final eight.

Muhammad Asim Khan fought off a tough challenge from India’s Veer Chotrani, winning in four games with a score of 11-9, 12-10, 6-11 and 11-6.

Khan displayed exceptional resilience, especially in the first two games, managing to edge out Chotrani in tight sets before clinching the match.

Ashab Irfan produced a strong showing against Dillon Huang of the United States, winning 3-1. After a brief setback in the second game, Irfan bounced back to win with scores of 11-6, 7-11, 11-4, 11-3.

Meanwhile, Noor Zaman dominated eighth-seed Joseph White of Australia in straight sets, securing victory with a convincing 11-8, 11-5, 11-3. Zaman’s commanding performance has earned him a place among the tournament’s top eight.

In the quarterfinals, Asim will face Mexico's second-seed Cesar Salazar, Noor will go up against the USA's Spencer Lovejoy, and Ashab will challenge Canada's David Baillargeon.

Faizan Lakhani
Faizan Lakhani is Deputy Editor (Sports) at Geo News.

Comments

LATEST NEWS
More From Squash