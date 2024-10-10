Rafael Nadal calls time on epic tennis career

Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his quarter final match against Taylor Fritz of the US. - Reuters

PARIS: Rafael Nadal on Thursday announced he will retire after the Davis Cup finals in November, ending a career which brought 22 Grand Slam titles, global respect and inspired epic, iconic rivalries with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.



"I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially," Nadal said in a video on social media.

"It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make. But in this life everything has a beginning and an end."

Nadal has been included alongside Carlos Alcaraz in the Spain team as he bids to sign off with a fifth Davis Cup triumph in Malaga next month.

"I think it's the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more succesful than I could have ever imagined," said Nadal.

"But I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country."

"I think I've come full circle," added Nadal, who won the Davis Cup for the first time as a teenager in 2004.

Nadal dominated the French Open where he won 14 of his majors, his first arriving just days after his 19th birthday in 2005, his last in 2022 briefly making him the event's oldest champion before the record was eclipsed by Djokovic a year later.

He was also a four-time champion at the US Open and a two-time winner at the Australian Open.

Nadal also won Wimbledon twice, in 2008 and 2010 even though grass seemed to be the surface most likely to expose any shortcomings in his game.

His five-set victory over Roger Federer in the 2008 championship match, which ended in almost complete darkness at the All England Club, is widely regarded as the greatest Slam final ever played.

Nadal claimed a career Golden Slam when he took Olympic Games gold in 2008.

He was a five-time year-end world number one and never left the top 10 from 2005 until March last year.

In total, he spent 209 weeks in top spot and between 2004 and 2022, won at least one title every year.