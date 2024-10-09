Sinner to face Medvedev in Shanghai Masters quarter-finals

Jannik Sinner celebrates victory against Ben Shelton in Shanghai. -AFP

World number one Jannik Sinner will face Daniil Medvedev in the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals after both had straight-set victories on Wednesday.

Sinner put some old demons to rest in overcoming American Ben Shelton 6-4, 7-6 (7/1), while Medvedev took out Greece´s Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (7/3), 6-3.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic also progressed to the next round after comfortable wins.

But world number three Alexander Zverev is out after losing to 66th ranked David Goffin 6-4, 7-5.

Shelton, ranked 16, knocked Sinner out at the same stage last year but the Italian looked confident from the start and won in 88 minutes.

The US Open champion pulled ahead in the ninth game of the first set, breaking when Shelton hit long, then dominated the second set tiebreak.

World number five Medvedev and Tsitsipas were meeting for the 14th time.

The Greek started the second set strong, breaking in the first game, but Medvedev broke in the fourth and eighth to claim victory.

Medvedev and Sinner have already met four times in the final stages of tournaments this year.

Sinner beat Medvedev in the semi-finals in Miami, the quarter-finals of the US Open and in the Australian Open final, but the Russian ended the Italian's hopes in the last eight at Wimbledon in an epic five-set battle.

"I'm gonna bring the fight," Medvedev said.

"I could have done much better in the US Open... I didn´t explore enough my potential during this match. So I´m going to try to explore this potential tomorrow," he said.

Sinner said: "We know each other quite well now, we know exactly what to expect, more or less."

"Of course, it's going to be a very tough match, physical match, mental match, and also tactical, so let´s see what´s coming."