Pakistani players secure major spot in ICC T20 rankings

In a surprising turn of events, Pakistan’s former white-ball captain Babar Azam and pacer Haris Rauf made significant gains in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20I Player Rankings.

It is worth noting that the ICC has unveiled the Men's team, batting, bowling, and all-rounder rankings on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s ex-skipper, standing on the fifth spot, has secured the fourth place in the T20I batters’ ranking with 755 rating points.

ICC World Rankings

ICC Batting Rankings of ODI and T20I. -ICC

Wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan stayed on his sixth position with 746 rating points.

Meanwhile, Babar retained his first position in the one-day international rankings with 824 points, leaving India’s Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Harry Tector behind.

Moreover, England’s Joe Root is leading the Test batting rankings with 899 points.

It is to be noted that the 33-year-old has scored 176 runs so far in an ongoing Test match against the Men in Green.

According to the T20I bowling rankings, left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi defended his 13th spot with 623 points, however, Haris Rauf has witnessed a major boost in his rankings, moving up from 26th to 24th with 583 points.

Sadly, Naseem Shah has faced a setback, falling two spots at to 49th with 493 points.

ICC T20I Bowling Rankings. -ICC

Indians, on the contrary, have seen a major stride in the white-ball bowling rankings, after their outstanding performance against Bangladesh.

In regard to this, Hardik Pandya stands at 60th in the batters’ rankings and third among all-rounders. Arshdeep Singh, with his three-wicket haul, secured eighth spot in the bowling rankings released.

In addition, Washington Sundar is spotted at the 35th spot in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings, with Adil Rashid leading the ranking after the end of T20I World Cup and England’s recent series against Australia.

ICC Women's T20 Bowling Rankings. -ICC

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s women didn’t fail to impress, with Saadia Iqbal securing second position in the rankings after bagging three wickets for just 17 runs in the inaugural match of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka.