MCG transforming for Pakistan ODI, Boxing Day Test and Women's Ashes showdowns

Melbourne Cricket Ground. -Author

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is undergoing a rapid transformation to host some high-voltage cricket matches featuring Indian team, Pakistan's men's team, and England's women's team this summer.

In a significant development, the MCG has started removing AFL poles and laying down drop-on pitches to prepare for the upcoming cricket season.

The International cricket season will kick off at the MCG from November 4 when Pakistan take the field for their white-ball series.

Following closely, India A will face Australia A in a four-day contest starting November 7.

The marquee event, however, is the historic Boxing Day Test between India and Australia, commencing from December 26.

As part of a blockbuster summer, the Women’s Ashes will light up the nights from January 30, with a Day-Night Test between Australia and England Women, further adding to the cricket fever.

Earlier in 2018-19, the Men in Blue won a Test series for the first time in Australia.

In addition, in 2020-21, India bagged another victory.