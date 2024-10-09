Shehroze Kashif becomes Pakistan's youngest climber to summit all 'eight-thousanders'

Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif has made history by becoming the youngest climber in the country to summit all 14 peaks exceeding 8,000m, widely known as the "eight-thousanders".



The 22-year-old achieved this milestone today by reaching the summit of Shishapangma, which stands at 8,027m.

Known as the "Broad Boy," Shehroze reached the summit early this morning, solidifying his place in the annals of mountaineering. He is only the second Pakistani to achieve this remarkable feat, following Sarbaz Khan, who recently became the first Pakistani to scale all 14 eight-thousanders after summiting Shishapangma.

Shehroze Kashif pictured during an expedition. — Reporter

Shehroze's journey to conquer the eight-thousanders began in 2019 when he, at just 17 years old, successfully scaled Broad Peak, which rises to 8,047 meters. This initial achievement catapulted him into international prominence.

In 2021, Shehroze summited iconic peaks including Mount Everest, Manaslu, and K2.

The following year, he showcased his skills by reaching the summits of Kanchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I, and Gasherbrum II.

His impressive streak continued as he conquered Annapurna, Dhaulagiri, and Cho Oyu last year.

Shehroze was unable to summit Shishapangma last year due to an accident. Had he succeeded at that time, he would have become the youngest climber in the world to complete the daunting challenge of summiting all 14 eight-thousanders.

Shehroze Kashif pictured during a mountain expedition. — Reporter

Expressing his joy over his recent accomplishment, Shehroze reflected on the challenges he faced. “I knew it was going to be extremely difficult, and the risk of losing my life was real,” he said. “But I kept my focus on the goal. Now that I am standing here, I realise that this achievement is not just about climbing mountains; it's about overcoming fears, doubts, and limitations. For me, it is nothing short of a miracle.”

Shehroze in this journey was also supported by BARD foundation.

Abdul Razak Dawood, the founder of the foundation said that was at a loss for words to describe his happiness today.

“I always believed in the extraordinary potential of this young man, and today, he has surpassed all expectations, making the entire nation proud. There's no greater feeling than witnessing the name of Pakistan's youth celebrated at a global level,” he said.