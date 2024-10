Pak vs Eng: Root hits century as England stand at 345-3 after lunch

England's Ben Duckett and Joe Root in action as they run between the wickets. — Reuters

Joe Root scored an unbeaten century and guided the team to 345-3 after lunch on the third day of England's opening match against Pakistan on Wednesday.

England were trailing by 324 runs when the session ended, with Root batting on 72 and Ben Duckett on 80 not out.



Root got to his 65th test fifty earlier with an inside edge and the 33-year-old survived a loud lbw appeal to go past Alastair Cook's record and into the top-five in the all-time list behind Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis, Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar.

Resuming on 96-1 after Pakistan amassed 556 in their first innings on a flat pitch at the Multan Cricket Stadium, England lost Zak Crawley for 78 inside the first hour when the opener flicked one from Shaheen Afridi to Aamer Jamal at mid-wicket.

That abruptly ended the 109-run stand for the second wicket but England were in no mood to slow down.

Duckett, who dislocated his left thumb while taking a catch and was unable to open on Tuesday, showed no signs of the issue as he took to the crease and smashed spinner Abrar Ahmed out of the attack temporarily with three boundaries in the 30th over.

He needed only 45 balls to bring up his half-century as the hosts struggled to keep the run-rate under five an over.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmad

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir