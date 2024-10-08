Pakistani bodybuilder Ramiz Ibrahim set to compete in Mr Universe 2024

Pakistan's bodybuilder Ramiz Ibrahim. —Author

Pakistan’s renowned bodybuilder Ramiz Ibrahim, who won World titles thrice, is all set to participate in the upcoming Mr universe 2024, set to take place in Las Vegas, USA on October 18.

Ramiz hails from Karachi and is popular among the bodybuilders of the country. He also won “world pro card” in 2022.

Speaking to GeoSuper.tv, Ramiz said it took a lot of efforts to get his entry in the world competition. “I didn’t have any support to get my name registered in this competition,” the bodybuilder lamented.

“Alhamdulillah, I finally made it and now I am preparing myself to win another title for my country,” determined Ramiz said.

Ramiz, in 2022, won three world titles in Thailand. He was the first Pakistani bodybuilder to achieve this milestone.

“In 2022, I won three back-to-back world titles for Pakistan. Despite being world champion, I got no recognition in my own country which is obviously too disappointing,” he highlighted.

“No worries, I will keep on representing my country with pride. The upcoming competition is very important for me and I am working hard for it,” he concluded.

Ramiz will fly for USA on October 15 from Karachi.