PAK vs ENG: James Anderson joins England team in Multan

James Anderson is set to continue with his duties. —AFP

England’s bowling consultant, James Anderson has finally joined the national team in Multan.

The veteran pacer’s arrival was delayed as he was participating in the Scotland’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Despite his absence, the 42-year-old was sharing his invaluable experience with the team’s bowlers via WhatsApp.

It is to be noted that the second day of the first Test is underway with Pakistan resuming with their first innings.

As the championship in Scotland has reached its end on Sunday, the former player is set to continue with his duties.

Moreover, Anderson’s presence and experience are very crucial for the team, who are missing their captain Ben Stokes due to a hamstring injury.

Previously in 2022, the former player played a key role during England’s tour of Pakistan, featuring in two Tests and taking eight wickets.

Following his retirement in July, Anderson has been a mentor to the English bowlers.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmad

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir