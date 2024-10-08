WATCH: Shan Masood receives 'special jersey' for Test performance

Shan Masood scored a century against England in the first match. — AFP/File

Pakistan red-ball captain Shan Masood was honoured with a special jersey for his extraordinary performance in the Test cricket.

After the first match against England, the skipper received token of appreciation during the team dinner on Monday.

The jersey had “Shan 2000” engraved on it, following the runs he scored in his Test career, as seen in the video posted by the PCB on their official X handle.

It is worth noting that Masood scored 151 runs on the first day of the first Test against England in Multan.



In addition, the red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie also expressed delight over the team’s performance on the opening day.

Despite being criticised over the team’s performance in the previous series against Bangladesh, the 34-year-old left spectators in “awe” after giving his best on Monday.

Meanwhile, Masood is marked to be the 34th Pakistani cricketer to score 2000 runs and third Pakistani captain to hit a Test century against England in the home-ground.

He achieved this milestone during his 36th Test match and 67th innings.

Earlier in 2020, the left-handed batter scored 156 against the Three Lions in Manchester.