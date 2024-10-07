Women's T20 World Cup: ICC reprimands India's Reddy for breaching Code of Conduct

India's Arundhati Reddy posing with her Player of the Match award after winning against Pakistan. - ICC

India's fast bowler Arundhati Reddy has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching its Code of Conduct against Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024.



A release from the ICC states that the pacer breached Level 1, Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel which deals with "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match".

Reddy violated the conduct in the final over of the first innings, during which Pakistan was batting, when the bowler dismissed Nida Dar and gestured toward the dugout.

"In addition to the reprimand, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Reddy, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period," the ICC stated.

She was charged by on-field umpires Eloise Seridan and Lauren Agenbag, third umpire of the electric match Jacquline Williams and fourth umpire Claire Polosak.

Reddy accepted the violations and sanctions proposed by the ICC International Panel of Match Referees Shandre Fritz.

"Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50% of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points," the ICC explained.