Universe Boss reveals his 'most successful' Indian captain

Former West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle during a match. — AFP/File

West Indian cricket icon, Chris Gayle, also known as the Universe Boss has picked MS Dhoni as India's most successful captain.

Gayle regarded the legendary former skipper as a "trend-setter", further praising Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's tenure as captains of the team.

"Dhoni has been the most successful captain for India. The guy has actually set the trend and overall, Rohit Sharma did his job well and Virat Kohli did his job pretty much," Gayle told IANS.



Dhoni led the Indian cricket team in 200 ODIs, winning 110 of them whereas in 74 games, the Blue Shirts tasted defeat.

He will be forever remembered as the captain who led India to victory in three major ICC events — the ICC T20 World Cup (2007), the ICC Cricket World Cup (2011) and the ICC Champions Trophy (2013).

The former skipper finished the Cricket World Cup 2011 in style by smashing the winning shot, taking India to clinch the trophy once again with a gap of 28 long years.

Previously, India won the World Cup in 1983 under the leadership of Kapil Dev.

As for Gayle, he was also asked by IANS to name the toughest bowler he had ever faced in his career to which he cheekily replied that for the Universe Boss, no bowler is tough to face.

Gayle is currently in India, playing for Gujarat Giants in the Legends League Cricket.