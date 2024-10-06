Pakistan's squash player wins Nordic Junior Open Squash Championship

Pakistan's Mehwish Ali posing with the flag of her country, wearing the gold medal after winning the Nordic Junior Open Squash Championship in Sweden. — Author

Pakistan's Mehwish Ali displayed a remarkable performance to win the Nordic Junior Open Squash Championship held in Sweden.



In the final, Mehwish, unseeded in the tournament, triumphed over France's second seed, Ciara Boulanger, with a straight-set victory, 11-5, 11-7, 12-10.

Mehwish's journey to the title began with dominant performances in the group stages. In Group D, she first defeated Norway's Vilde Odeh 3-0, followed by a 3-0 win against Denmark's Camilla Thomsen.

In the quarter-finals, Mehwish faced her sister, Mahnoor Ali, in a closely contested match, where the former emerged victorious.

She then advanced to the semi-finals, defeating Belgium's Alice Allard, earning her spot in the final against Boulanger.

Mehwish's recent achievements include a bronze medal at the Danish Junior Open which she won last month.

Her sisters, Sehrish and Mahnoor, also performed well in the Nordic Open, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.

Mehwish's consistent success is strengthening Pakistan's presence in junior squash, marking her as one of the country's rising stars.