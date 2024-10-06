Gus Atkinson compares Pakistan, England weather conditions ahead of first Test

Gus Atkinson expressed confidence ahead of first Test against Pakistan. —AFP

England’s fast bowler Gus Atkinson drew a comparison between the weather conditions in England and Pakistan, as the first Test between both the teams is scheduled to take place on Monday.

Following a training session in Multan, Atkinson stated: "We're not going to try and do anything too different despite the conditions.”

In order to understand the weather conditions of the venue, the pacer interacted with the players who have previously played in Pakistan.

"I've spoken to players who've come here and played before," he said, adding that he is focused on playing his own game and giving his best.

Reflecting on the players who are not listed in the playing XI due to severe injuries, the 26-year-old expressed confidence in England’s bowling attack.

"Yes, we're missing a few senior players due to injuries, but our bowling attack is still pretty strong," he assured.

It is to be noted that Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the first Test due to his hamstring injury sustained in the Hundred League, and despite putting a lot of efforts to recover, he has been unable to do so.

Earlier on Saturday, the all-rounder announced his unavailability for the forthcoming series after realising during the training session in Multan that he still needs more rest.

In the skipper's absence, Ollie Pope will be leading the team as a stand-in captain in the upcoming match.

Additionally, James Anderson, is not accompanying the team on their tour of Pakistan, as he is participating in the Scotland’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Despite his absence, the 42-year-old is sharing his invaluable experience with the team’s bowlers via WhatsApp.

Continuing with his conversation, the right-handed batter praised star-studded line-up of the Shan Masood-led side.

Pakistan have some fantastic players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi." However, he is yet to decide which player to specifically target, saying, "I haven't decided who to target yet, but it will be a good challenge."

He further added that his aim is to take as many wickets and score as many runs as possible.

The fast bowler expressed excitement about playing cricket in Pakistan, having previously enjoyed the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

It is worth noting that the first Test match is scheduled to take place on October 7 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.