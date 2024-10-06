WATCH: Ronaldo, Mané shine in Al Nassr’s victory over Al Orobah

Ronaldo and Co. celebrating their win against Al Orobah. —Instagram/cristiano

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo converted his penalty to score first for Al Nassr in the sixth round of the Saudi Pro League against Al-Orobah on Saturday.

The CR7 smashed the first goal in the 31st minute with his “superkick” after the Argentine referee, Yael Falcon Perez, called for a penalty kick, putting Al Nassr up 1-0.

Securing win with 3-0, the Stefano Pioli’s side have secured third spot in the standings, with 14 points from six fixtures.



However, Neyamr Junior’s Al Hilal are still leading the points table, after winning all five games.

After achieving a clean-sweep victory, the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner, celebrated Al Nassr’s achievement by sharing a carousel of pictures from the match along with a caption, “We are not stopping! Together!”

In addition, after receiving a cross from the opposite side, the Liverpool forward Sadio Mane delivered a precise shot that hit the net in the 71st minute.



Despite countless efforts by the 39-year-old, Mane played a key role by scoring two goals for the for his team.

After the convincing 3-0 victory against the Al-Orobah, the Ronaldo-led side is set to face Al Shabah on October 18.