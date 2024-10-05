Usman Khan sets new record for fastest double century in List A cricket

Usman Khan during an interview. — PCB

Pakistan's aggressive batter Usman Khan has set a new national record for the fastest double century in List A cricket.

Usman achieved this milestone during the President's Cup match at Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium, playing for Eshaal Associates against SNGPL.



He reached his double century off just 131 balls, eventually retiring after scoring 201 runs from 132 deliveries.

This new record surpasses the previous mark set by Sharjeel Khan, who completed his double century in 133 balls while representing Sindh against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2022.

The match was Usman's 10th List A appearance. Across these matches, he has scored 652 runs at an average of 81.5, including one double century, one century, and four half-centuries.

Usman is now the seventh Pakistani cricketer to achieve a double century in List A cricket, joining an elite list that includes Fakhar Zaman, Abid Ali, Mohammad Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal, and Khalid Latif.

Pakistan's top List A scorers:

Fakhar Zaman — 210* (2018)

Abid Ali — 209* (2018)

Mohammad Ali — 207 (2005)

Sharjeel Khan — 206 (2022)

Khalid Latif — 204* (2009)

Usman Khan — 201 (2024)

Kamran Akmal — 200 (2018)