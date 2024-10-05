Schutt, Mooney help Australia beat Sri Lanka in Women's T20 World Cup

Megan Schutt celebrates a wicket against Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024. - ICC

Megan Schutt on Saturday equalled the highest wickets for a bowler in Women's T20 World Cup as she helped Australia begin their title defence with a six-wicket win over Sri Lanka.



The pace bowler returned figures of 3-12 in Sharjah's extreme heat to move level with former South African quick Shabnim Ismail on 43 wickets in the tournament.

Schutt's efforts kept Sri Lanka down to 93-7, a total the Australian batters overhauled with 34 balls to spare after losing four wickets.

Opener Beth Mooney, player of the tournament in the 2023 edition of the T20 World Cup, hit an unbeaten 43 and took regular drink breaks to beat the heat.

"In the heat it was tough," player of the match Schutt said.

"I think Moons lost about 16 kilos out there. I think we've finally acclimatised because I didn't feel like I would die today. We've played in hot conditions before. It is what it is, got to suck up and get on with it."

Beth Mooney smashing the ball during the match against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2024. - ICC

Sri Lanka slumped to their second loss in the tournament and are still looking for their first victory against Australia in women's T20 matches.



The Sri Lankans elected to bat first but got their first runs on the 16th ball before Schutt sent back opener Vishmi Gunaratne out for a duck.

The Sri Lankan batters found it tough to score against a disciplined attack and Sophie Molineux got two wickets with her left-arm spin to further dent the opposition.



"We are struggling on these tracks with low turn and bounce," Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu said.

"Our first four batters struggled and that cost us. I hope we will improve in our next game (against India on Wednesday) and our girls will perform well in Dubai."

The Sri Lankan cricket team celebrating the wicket of Alyssa Healy. - ICC

Schutt took two wickets on two balls in the final over to reach 43 wickets in 25 matches of the tournament before Inoshi Priyadharshani avoided the hat-trick.

South African Ismail claimed 43 wickets in 32 T20 matches before her retirement last year.

Sri Lanka hurt Australia's reply with key wickets including when Udeshika Prabodhani bowled skipper Alyssa Healy for four in the first over.

Kavisha Dilhari's direct throw from covers got Georgia Wareham run out on three and six-time winners Australia briefly looked in trouble at 35-3 when Sugandika Kumari bowled Ellyse Perry for 17.

The left-handed Mooney put on 43 runs with Ashleigh Gardner, who fell for 12, and Phoebe Litchfield made nine not out.

Australia remain favourites for their seventh title in the T20 World Cup 2024— their first appearance since the retirement of four-time winning captain Meg Lanning.