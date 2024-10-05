Big names rested as West Indies reveal ODI, T20I squad for series against Sri Lanka

The West Indies cricket team during a match against Papua New Guinea during the T20 World Cup 2024. - ICC

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has revealed the squads for the three-match ODI and T20 series against Sri Lanka that is scheduled to start on October 13.



The T20I series will be hosted by Sri Lanka in Dambulla whereas the ODI series will take place in Kandy.

As for the West Indies squad, interestingly, veteran and experienced cricketers of the side, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Simron Hetmyer and Akeal Hosein were not named in the 15-member and 16-member squads of the T20I and ODI series respectively.

West Indies' head coach, Daren Sammy assured that the senior players opted out of the series due to the hectic schedule of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The coach added that some of them were also dealing with injuries and are currently under rehab.

“The tour of Sri Lanka gives us a chance to test our depth and assess players in different situations, especially with several senior players missing out for various reasons, including a need for rest and rehabilitation from injury. We are confident in the squad’s ability to compete strongly against Sri Lanka,” Sammy was quoted as saying by the CWI.



In their place, the selectors have opted for new players who shined in the ongoing edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).



The cricketers making their way in the T20I squad include, Terrance Hinds who picked up eight wickets in eight games and Shamar Springer took 12 scalps in nine matches.

On the other hand, Jewel Andrew has gained his maiden call in the ODI squad for the series against the Lankans.

The 17-year-old batter has only participated in three List-A games, scoring 165 runs at an average of 55.

For Andrew's inclusion in the squad, Sammy provided an explanation saying that their goal is to give opportunities to younger players.

“As we continue to build our ODI team, this tour offers a valuable opportunity to evaluate strategies and give opportunities to emerging talent. We are excited to see young players like Jewel Andrew, who has earned his place as an exciting prospect for the future,” Sammy said.



T20 squad:

Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase (vc), Fabian Allen, Alick Athanaze, Andre Fletcher, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.

ODI squad:

Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Jewel Andrew, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20I series schedule:

1st T20I: October 13, Dambulla.

2nd T20I: October 15, Dambulla.

3rd T20I: October 17, Dambulla.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka ODI series schedule:

1st ODI: October 20, Kandy.

2nd ODI: October 23, Kandy.

3rd ODI: October 26, Kandy.