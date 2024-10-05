Saud Shakeel optimistic about Pakistan’s performance ahead of Test series against England

Saud Shakeel reveals Pakistan's strategy in the upcoming series. —AFP

Pakistan team’s vice-captain Saud Shakeel put forth the strategy required in the forthcoming series against England on Saturday.



Speaking at a press conference in Multan, Shakeel discussed England’s aggressive style.

"If needed, we can play fast, but England's aggressive approach can result in errors," he stated.

Reflecting on their Test series against Bangladesh, the 29-year-old revealed that the Men in Green look ahead rather than regretting over the previous failures.

He said: “The Bangladesh series is behind us now, and we are focused on what lies ahead. In the previous series, we came close to winning, but now we must ensure a good finish to secure the series."

It is to be noted that the Shan Masood-led side was defeated by 10 wickets in the first Test, that took place from August 21-25, while the second was also won by the Tigers by six wickets on August 30 till September 3.

Continuing with the conversation, the left-handed batter shed light over the consequences the team has to face due to the unfavourable pitch conditions.

“I’m not sure if there will be grass on the pitch, but in Multan we are expected to experience reverse swing,” he added.

As per sources, Shakeel remained tight-lipped while revealing their game plan for the series: “I can’t reveal the plan yet, but the goal is to make them commit more mistakes and win the series.”

During the conversation, the middle-order batter revealed the team’s preparation for the most-awaited series.

He said: “We are not thinking about England, we need to stick to our own plans and play according to the situation. The boys are putting a lot of efforts as this is a crucial opportunity for us to perform well in all departments.”

While responding over the leadership pressure, he said that the captain has more responsibilities in comparison to the vice-captain.

Shakeel added a period to his conversation by saying that: “The team’s morale is good, and our responsibility is to perform well. There is no grouping within the team and everyone is focused on giving their best.”

England's Joe Root, on the contrary, sounded confident for the series and revealed his plans to break national records by giving extraordinary performance.

“I always look forward to put efforts for my team and playing good cricket,” he said.