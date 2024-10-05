PAK vs ENG: England unveil playing XI for first Test against Pakistan

England's Playing XI. —AFP

The England cricket team have unveiled their Playing XI, as the Test series between England and Pakistan is scheduled to take place on October 7 in Multan.

As the England captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the first Test match due to his ongoing hamstring injury, Ollie Pope will be leading as a stand-in captain on Monday.

Considering the Playing XI, Durham seamer Brydon Carse will be making his Test debut.

Making a comeback, Jack Leach, the English spinner, will be playing Test for the first time since January.

In addition, Zak Crawley is set to return after recovering from his broken finger sustained during the summer.

Meanwhile, the first Test match between England and Shan Masood-led side will kick off on Monday at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Playing XI

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (C), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinso, Brydon Carse (Debut), Jack Leach, and Shoaib Bashir.

Schedule:

Oct 7-11 – First Test, Multan

Oct 15-19 – Second Test, Multan

Oct 24-28 – Third Test, Rawalpindi