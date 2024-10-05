Mr Beast aims for Messi collaboration amid Ronaldo’s rising YouTube popularity

Ronaldo's rapidly increasing popularity poses a threat to Mr Beast's record (R). —AFP

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s soaring YouTube popularity has sparked concern for the well-known internet personality Mr Beast.

The most-subscribed personality on YouTube is scared of losing his title to the five-time Ballon d’Or.

During a conversation on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, Mr Beast aka Jimmy Donaldson revealed that he will not let Ronaldo surpass his record without a fight.

He admitted, "I broke the world record for most subs in a month, and two months later, Ronaldo comes on... If there were someone who would pass me, it would be Ronaldo."

Continuing with his conversation, the 26-year-old claimed that he would collaborate with the Argentine captain Lionel Messi to combat the CR7’s influence.

"I’m not going down without a fight. I mean Messi, let’s go! If Messi’s the only thing standing between Ronaldo passing me… I mean, if I got to do a Messi collab," he added.

After making his mark on other social media handles, the Al Nassr’s captain launched in YouTube channel back in August.

It is worth noting that the UEFA Player of the Year broke the record of the fastest 10 million subscribers.

In addition, Ronaldo’s UR Cristiano has 63.9 million YouTube subscribers, however, Mr Beast has earned 318 million subscribers in the period of 11 years.